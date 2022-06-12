PM Modi urges people to make yoga integral part of life, says benefits are countless

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to make yoga a part of their daily life. Taking to Twitter, he said the world will be observing Yoga Day in the coming days. He added that there are “countless benefits” of the fitness form, and also attached a YouTube link about “yoga in our daily lives".

“In the coming days, the world will be celebrating International Yoga Day. I urge everyone to observe Yoga Day and make yoga an integral part of your daily life. The benefits are countless,” he said

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21.

On May 29, Modi, during his address at the 89th edition of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, had urged people to mark the upcoming International Yoga Day at some iconic place of their town, village or city.

“I would urge you also this time to celebrate Yoga Day, choose any place in your city, town or village which is most special. This place can be an ancient temple and tourist center, or it could be the banks of a famous river, lake or pond. With this, along with yoga, the identity of your area will also be reinforced and tourism there will also get a boost,” he had said.

He had also spoken about the importance of yoga and called it a "great medium" to ensure good health. “From the world's top business persons to film and sports personalities, from students to common people, everyone is making yoga an integral part of one’s life,” he had added.

Modi is likely to lead the main event of the eighth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru, Karnataka. The Ayush Ministry has also planned to observe the day at 75 iconic locations across the country.

The PM had first proposed the idea for an UN-mandated International Day of Yoga during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. After the initiative was backed by as many as 177 nations, June 21 was marked as the date to observe Yoga Day - since it marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, which holds special significance in many parts of the world.

