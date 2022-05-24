PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main event of the eighth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru, Karnataka.
"Apart from the main event at Mysuru, another attraction will be Guardian Ring, a relay Yoga streaming event which will capture and weave together a digital feed of IDY programs organised by Indian Missions abroad on June 20. The proposed plan is to initiate the streaming from Japan, the land of the rising sun, at 6 am local time," Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told media persons.
The minister also informed that a series of events are planned in the run-up to International Day of Yoga and the 25 days countdown is being observed in Hyderabad from May 27, wherein around 10,000 Yoga enthusiasts will participate in the Yoga demonstration.
The event will witness the presence of the Karnataka Governor, union ministers, film stars, sportspersons, celebrities, revered yoga gurus, eminent dignitaries, experts of Yoga and allied science, local Yoga institutions and Yoga enthusiasts.
As this Yoga day is falling in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" year, the Ayush Ministry has also planned to observe IDY at 75 iconic locations across the country and is focusing on branding India on a global scale.
VHP leader hints at 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in Mangaluru
After a temple-like structure was found underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Karnataka's Mangaluru, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader has hinted at the possibility of a "Ram Mandir-like campaign" and vowed to continue the legal fight for the premises. A Hindu temple-like architectural structure was discovered in April during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. All Hindus here strongly believe there was definitely a Hindu god.
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for Assembly polls in Karnataka: DK Shivkumar
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday said the party's national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has agreed to campaign and spend time in the state, for the Assembly elections next year. The KPCC chief's sudden New Delhi visit came amid talks about differences between him and Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah regarding probable candidates recommended to the high command for upcoming MLC polls in the state.
Delhi-NCR sees fresh late-night rain spell amid outages, flight woes: 10 points
Delhi-NCR saw another overnight spell of rain and thunderstorms after early morning showers on Monday morning brought down the temperatures by 11 degrees in 1.5 hours, and also caused air and road traffic disruptions. The IMD ((India Meteorological Department) on Monday evening had predicted a fresh round of showers in the national capital and parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. Here are ten points on the Delhi weather: 1.
Rain brings respite to Haryana
The early morning rains reported in most parts of Haryana on Monday brought respite from scorching heat in both the rural and urban parts of the state. As per reports of the meteorological and agriculture department at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, light to heavy rainfall was witnessed in parts of Ambala, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Kaithal Karnal, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonepat and Jind districts.
Haryana: Seven former Congress leaders return to party fold
Seven former Congress leaders rejoined the party in Chandigarh on Monday. Among the rejoiners are Sharda Rathore, Ram Niwas Ghorela, Naresh Selwal, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki, Zile Ram Sharma and Subhash Chaudhary, who had quit the party to join the BJP, HJC or contest as an Independent. Besides, former INLD MLA Parminder Singh Dhul, who had contested in 2019 on a BJP ticket, and Kishanlal Panchal of the LSP also joined the Congress.
