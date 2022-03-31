Yoga guru Ramdev is asked about fuel price hikes. He gives people some advice

KARNAL: People of the country need to work hard to increase their income to cope with the rising inflation, Yoga guru Ramdev said on Wednesday when asked about the incessant rise in fuel prices witnessed in the past one week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Even a Sanyasi like me can work hard. The general public needs to work hard to increase their earnings to deal with this inflation,” he said during his visit to Karnal on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices increased again on Wednesday by 80 paise each. This is the eighth increase in prices in nine days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22, taking the cumulative price hike in both the fuels during the period to ₹5.60 per litre.

“Desh chalane ke liye unko tax bhi lena pad raha hai, agar mai Sanyasi hokar atharan ghante kam kar sakta hu to desh ke aur logon ko bhi aur mehnat karni chahiye (The government has to collect taxes to run the country. If, being a Sanyasi, I can work for 18 hours, then other people of the county can also work more to raise their income and fight inflation),” he said when asked about his old statements that the prices of fuel would fall if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramdev, who landed in Karnal in a helicopter to attend a private program, also praised the work of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.