Home / India News / Yoga has helped many countries fight Covid-19: Minister Naik
india news

Yoga has helped many countries fight Covid-19: Minister Naik

The minister was addressing a group of people at the launch of a campaign to distribute 'Ayush 64' medicine, used for treating Covid-19, here.
PTI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Now, many countries are recognising that they could fight Covid-19 through yoga because its benefits were propagated and explained to them, the Union minister said.(PTI)

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Friday said public awareness on yoga created by the Modi government at the global level has helped several countries fight back the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister was addressing a group of people at the launch of a campaign to distribute 'Ayush 64' medicine, used for treating Covid-19, here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government began celebrating International Yoga Day (June 21) seven years back due to which there was awareness about yoga, Naik said at the event where Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present.

Now, many countries are recognising that they could fight Covid-19 through yoga because its benefits were propagated and explained to them, the Union minister said.

He hailed the PM as a visionary leader who spread across the world knowledge about the ancient practice focusing on physical, mental and spiritual aspects of human life.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said the state government has been taking the help of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) doctors in its Covid-19 management programme.

He said AYUSH clinics have been established in state- run health centres which provide guidance to people on dealing with post-coronavirus complications.

Sawant, an Ayurveda practitioner, said 'Ayush 64' medicine has been approved by various authorities of the Union government.

The Ayurvedic formulation would be made available through health centres as a measure against the Covid-19 spread, the Chief Minister added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 news covid vaccination
TRENDING NEWS

Black bears crash a pool party, viral video wins hearts

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP