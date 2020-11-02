Yogi Adityanath announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi in Bihar

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:27 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced a new road connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Sitamarhi in Bihar - both towns of historical and mythological importance for Hindus. Adityanath said that the route will be called Ram-Janki Marg.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the announcement while addressing an election rally in poll-bound Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

“A road is being constructed to connect Ayodhya and Sitamarhi which will be named Ram-Janki Marg, and can be travelled in 5-6 hours. I have especially come to congratulate and greet you all on the construction of Ram Mandir,” Adityanath said.

He is the star campaigner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking return to power along with its ally, the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), in Bihar. Adityanath has been addressing rallies since October 20 in the state. His campaign is expected to include over two dozen rallies.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s Bihar itinerary, put together by the BJP central office, will include areas that share boundaries with eastern UP areas in and around Gorakhpur, party leaders said. Adityanath is also the head priest of Gorakhnath temple.