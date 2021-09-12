Yogi Adityanath calls Congress ‘mother of terrorism’, takes ‘Abba Jaan’ swipe at Samajwadi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday intensified his attack against Congress and Samajwadi Party, calling the former “mother of terrorism” in India. Addressing a programme in Kushinagar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that Congress gives shelter to the mafia and insults faith in Lord Ram.

“But the BJP heals the citizens, paves the way for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram and sends the mafia to the place they deserve. If there is BJP, there is respect for everyone, there is respect for faith," Adiyanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister was in Kushinagar to launch several development projects.

Accusing the Opposition parties of appeasement politics, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that Congress and Samajwadi Party gave nothing to the state apart from disease, unemployment, mafia raj and corruption. The BJP leader urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to not tolerate “the pro-Taliban, casteist and dynastic mentality that shot at the devotees of Lord Ram.” He said that there is no place for appeasement politics under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration?... Earlier those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' digested the ration for the poor." he said. “The ration meant for Srinagar went to Nepal and Bangladesh back then. But if someone tries to take away ration from the poor now, he will definitely land in jail.”

Soon after the clip of Adityanath’s speech was shared by news agency ANI, Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, hit back at the BJP leader for “blatant communalism” and “hatred” directed towards Muslims.

“I’ve always maintained the BJP has no intention of fighting any election with an agenda other than blatant communalism & hatred with all the venom directed towards Muslims. Here is a CM seeking re-election claiming that Muslims ate up all the rations meant for Hindus,” the National Conference leader tweeted.

On Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda virtually launched the party’s booth Vijay Abhiyan (victory at the booths campaign) in UP as Assembly elections in the state is scheduled for early next year.