Yogi Adityanath files nomination for his state poll debut from Gorakhpur Urban seat

GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday filed his nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban seat to contest his first assembly elections in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah. Adityanath had earlier represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.

Before leaving for the collectorate to file his nomination papers, Adityanath performed a special ‘puja’ and ‘havan’ in the Goraknath temple. Seers and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered in strength to express their support for the CM.

Addressing a public meeting ahead of the filing of the nomination, Shah credited Adityanath with freeing Uttar Pradesh from criminals, who he said “can now only be found in jails or Samajwadi Party’s candidate lists for the assembly elections”.

Shah also called upon party leaders, workers and supporters to take a vow to win 300-plus seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The BJP is going to repeat the history of 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections, when the people of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave a big mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Union education minister and UP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, ally Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel and NISHAD party president Sanjay Nishad were also present.

Adityanath said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh fulfilled the promises made to the people before the 2017 assembly elections.

“There is no negative observation among people against the state government. The double engine BJP government has worked to make UP a developed state and launched several schemes for the welfare of the poor people,” the CM said, referring to the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gorakhpur Urban seat, which is part of the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, will vote in the sixth phase on March 3. Adityanath is a member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative council -- the Upper House of the state legislature -- and is contesting assembly elections for the first time.

The Union home minister said earlier Gorakhpur was known for criminals. “Now, Gorakhpur region is a symbol of development and progress,” Shah said.

“I can say with pride that Yogiji has freed UP from mafias. He has established the rule of law in true sense after 25 years in the state.”

Shah said that out of fear of the Adityanath government, criminals are running to police stations to surrender. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in development in the most populated state of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Modiji started 73 schemes for the poor and women,” Shah said, adding that 17.3 million families got gas connections and 8.2 million beneficiaries received houses in the state.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), the principal opposition party in the state, Shah said the “days of Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar (Ansari) are over and they cannot frighten people any longer”.

Stating that in 2013 when he was made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, political analysts predicted that the BJP would not get seats in the double digit in the 2014 Lok Saba elections.

“With the blessings of god and the charisma of Modiji, the Opposition failed to get seats in double digit, whereas the BJP bagged 73 Lok Sabha seats (of the 80). After Yogiji’s nomination for the Gorakhpur urban assembly seat, the BJP will again bag more than 300 seats in UP,” he said, hailing the constituency as the holy land of Goraknath, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir and Kabir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the 2017 assembly elections, the opposition mocked at us when the BJP claimed to bag over 300 seats. But the people gave us the mandate to win more than 300 seats. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government laid the foundation of good governance,” Shah said.