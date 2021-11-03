Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi Adityanath govt’s last Deepotsav at Ayodhya set to be grandest

UP governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guests at the event
Ayodhya: Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya last year before Diwali. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:34 AM IST
By Pawan Dixit

Nine lakh diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit on the fifth and grandest edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Wednesday and is likely to be the last mega event of the Yogi Adityanath government before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The celebrations will also include an aerial show by 500 drones that will draw Ramayan era scenes on the temple town’s skyline through animation and stimulation. Other attractions will be a 3-D holographic show, 3-D projection mapping and laser show at the majestic Ram ki Paidi ghat on the banks of River Saryu.

The Ayodhya Deepotsav will attempt another Guinness Book of World Record today by lighting at least 7.51 lakh earthen diyas and the tourist department and Ayodhya administration are planning to light Nine lakh lamps as an insurance against any potential disappointment.

Around 12,000 volunteers, mostly students of Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya, have been engaged for the lighting of diyas event. Another three lakh diyas will be lit across the city at various maths and temples.

UP governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guests at the event.

This year too, the chief minister will receive artists playing Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Ram Katha Park. The artistes dressed up as the deities will descend at the venue from a helicopter to recreate the event of Lord Ram’s return to his kingdom of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

In 2020, the Ayodhya administration created a new world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas at the Ram ki Paidi Ghat, breaking its own record of lighting 4,10,000 diyas in 2019.

After storming to power in UP in March 2017, the Yogi Adityanath regime has been celebrating Deepotsav in Ayodhya every year on the eve of Diwali.

