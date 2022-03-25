Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi Adityanath govt took oath at stadium built by Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, several top union ministers and chief ministers headlined the event
Akhilesh Yadav claimed the stadium where Yogi Adityanath took oath as the UP chief minister was built by the Samajwadi Party government.(HT/Deepak Gupta)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday taunted Yogi Adityanath after he took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second straight term at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. “Congratulations to the new government which is taking oath at the stadium built by the Samajwadi Party. Oath should be taken to serve the people, and not just to form the government,” the former chief minister tweeted. 

The Samajwadi Party chief's jibe at the Yogi Adityanath government is a fresh one in the credit war which started before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Yadav had accused the BJP of stealing credit for several development projects including the Purvanchal Expressway which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh at a gala event in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, several top union ministers and chief ministers headlined the marquee event. Keshav Prasad Maurya was retained as the deputy chief minister despite losing his election from Sirathu. Brajesh Pathak took oath as the second deputy CM replacing Dinesh Sharma. Among the prominent BJP faces who took oath included Baby Rani Maurya, Swatantra Dev Singh, Suresh Khanna, Nand Gopal Nandi etc. Read: Yogi's new UP cabinet has 50 ministers with 31 fresh faces: Full list hereMohsin Raza, Siddharth Nath Singh, Ashutosh Tandon were prominent ministers who were dropped from the cabinet.

The BJP and its allies stormed to power for the second time by winning 273 seats, ducking anti-incumbency in its five year rule. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and its allies clinched 125 seats in the 403-member assembly after the counting of votes took place on March 10. 

