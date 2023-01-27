Yogi Adityanath is best chief minister; Kejriwal, Mamata next in list: Survey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the best chief minister, followed by Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation 2023 survey has found. The survey revealed that 39.1 per cent respondents considered Yogi Adityanath as the "best performing chief minister" in the country while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ranked second with 16 per cent of votes and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stood third with 7.3 per cent votes.

As per the survey, there is a decline in Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity by 6 per cent as compared to August last year when he was the choice of 22 per cent people. Mamata Banerjee’s popularity has also declined by 1 per cent since last year.

The survey claimed to have been conducted in over 30 states with 1,40,917 respondents. It also concluded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win 284 seats, while the Congress may bag 68 and others 191 seats if Lok Sabha elections are to be held today. It said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi still remains the most popular leader with 72 per cent of the respondents satisfied with his performance.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, over 37 per cent of the respondents said that it created a buzz, but would not help the party to return to power at the Centre.

The survey also showed that 20 per cent of the respondents believed the NDA’s biggest achievement was the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while 14 per cent thought it was the revocation of Article 370. Meanwhile, 25 per cent of the respondents said the biggest failure of the government was the price rise, and 17 per cent think it is unemployment.