PM Modi still popular? Who will win if Lok Sabha election is held today?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win 284 seats, while the Congress may bag 191 seats if Lok Sabha elections are to be held today, the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation poll survey found.

The next general elections are expected to be held early next year.

The survey also found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi still remains the most popular leader in the country, 72 per cent of the respondents were satisfied with the prime minister's performance. Modi's staunch critic and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who leading Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, found few takers for his 3500-km-long journey.

The survey found that 37 per cent of respondents believed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra created a buzz, but would not help the Congress to return to power at the Centre.

India Today said a total of 1,40,917 respondents were considered for the survey.

Here are key takeaways from the survey:

> 67 per cent of the respondents said Modi's performance was satisfactory in January 2023, an increase of 11 per cent from August 2022.

> From 37 per cent in August 2022 to 18 per cent now, the survey found a dip in people “dissatisfied” with the NDA government.

> The survey showed that 20 per cent of the respondents believed the NDA’s biggest achievement was the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while 14 per cent thought it was the revocation of Article 370.

> 12 per cent of those surveyed said that the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was the biggest achievement of the present government.

> On the NDA government's biggest failure, 25 per cent of the respondents said it was price rise, while 17 per cent think it is unemployment.

> The survey revealed that 29 per cent of those who were sampled said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a great exercise for mass connect. But 13 per cent thought of it as yet another 're-branding' exercise for Rahul Gandhi.

> The poll also found that 26 per cent of respondents believed that Rahul Gandhi was best suited to revive the Congress, while 17 per cent favoured Sachin Pilot for the role.

