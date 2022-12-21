'Prove it first': Amit Shah to Cong leader in Lok Sabha over mention of Pegasus

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday objected to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's statement mentioning Pegasus spyware and said Parliament is not a place where one can make a comment without evidence. "The MP has made a serious allegation that there is Pegasus on his phone. You can not say this in the house," Amit Shah said during a debate on the drug menace in the Lok Sabha as the Congress MP asked how many drug mafias has the government caught using the Pegasus software that the "government used on political leaders and journalists," Gaurav Gogoi said.

As Amit Shah protested the statement, Gaurav Gogoi said, "If I have said anything wrong, then the government should say that they have not used Pegasus."

"The MP said there is Pegasus in his phone, he should produce the evidence," Amit Shah said.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday was discussing the drug menace in which Assam Congress MO Gaurav Gogoi said the northeast has become a corridor for trafficking.

"The drugs issue is nothing new and our leader Rahul Gandhi raised it in 2012. But many comments were passed on to him at that time. On Covid and China too, Rahul Gandhi issued alerts. But the government is hiding behind the Army. The government is answerable to the public as the public elects the government and not the Army," Gogoi said.

"I want to ask the Home Minister what security measures he has taken to stop the entrance of drugs on sea, land and air. We all know drugs are entering from Myanmar and the northeast has become the trafficking route. How have you used the country's intelligence to stop that? You snoop on us, journalists by putting Pegasus on our phones. Tell me how many mafias you have caught through Pegasus," Gogoi said.

