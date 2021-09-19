Yogi Adityanath marks 4.5 years of his government, says BJP will win 350+ seats in UP elections

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in the state with an overwhelming majority in assembly elections slated to be held next year.

“In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP will cross 350 seats (out of 403 seats), and there should be no doubt on this,” the chief minister told reporters here as his government completed four-and-a-half-years in the state.

Asserting that his government had fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh witnessed a complete transformation from the past with welfare schemes now reaching the deserving and the state emerging as number two in the ease of doing business.

“The scenario in the state has changed with the new model of governance and security. Uttar Pradesh attracted a large amount of investment after creating a secure environment. In 2018, the first investors’ summit was organised here. Today, businessmen and industrialists from across the world are eager to invest in UP. The state has made a big jump in the ease of doing business from the 14th to 2nd position. It has attracted investment worth ₹3 lakh crore,” he said.

The chief minister also claimed that the state has remained free from any riots under his leadership, “unlike in the past when there used to be communal clashes every 3-4 days.”

Gangsters, irrespective of their caste, community or religion, are severely dealt with, he added.

Adityanath said his government was working for all classes and communities without any discrimination.

The chief minister also hit out at the opposition, saying they were busy building their houses when they were in power and indulged in corruption for transfer and postings while the state was seen as a laggard in development and its image linked with riots.

“Unlike them (previous governments), we did not make luxurious houses for ourselves. Our government focused on building houses for the poor,” he said, taking a veiled dig at his predecessor and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Alleging that farmers were denied benefits of minimum support price (MSP) under the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and SP governments, Adityanath said the previous regime procured paddy and wheat through middlemen whereas the BJP government procured agriculture products directly from the farmers and credited the money into their accounts.

The previous governments that were in power from 2007-17 paid ₹95,000 crore to sugarcane farmers whereas the BJP government disbursed ₹1.43 crore from 2017 to September 2021, the chief minister claimed.

The chief minister also pointed out that the state’s Covid-19 management model was lauded across the country as well as worldwide, and UP’s positivity rate, fatality rate and active Covid cases were lowest in the country.

UP tops the country in conducting sample tests and administering Covid vaccine doses, he said.

Responding to Adityanath’s claims, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “The 16-page booklet published by the BJP government is 16 aane (hundred per cent) lies. It seems that the BJP government in UP has published the textbook of ‘international training centre for lies’. But the BJP’s ‘jhoot ke doot’ (messenger of lies) will only be able to run them in online classes as they are unable to go to the masses.”

“Six months are left for this government, which has committed atrocities on farmers, poor, women and the youth through unemployment, inflation, hatred and slump in business. Do not want a government whose truth is ‘thug ka saath, thug ka vikas, thug ka vishwas, thug ka prayaas’ (support of cheats, progress of cheats, trust of cheats and efforts of cheats),” he added.

BSP chief Mayawati tweeted: “The advertisement of transformation of four-and-half years is all gas and far from reality....there has been increase in poverty, unemployment and inflation, and the bad condition of the public is known to everyone.”

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu tweeted: “Enough of tall claims...But the BJP government was least bothered about people dying of illnesses, be it encephalitis, Covid, or mysterious fevers...This government hovers helicopter (all over the state), gets photo-ops and hides accountability by lying.”