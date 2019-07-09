Yogi Adityanath govt to give Rs 900 for upkeep of stray cattle in Bundelkhand

The Uttar Pradesh government will soon pay Rs 900 every month to individuals or organisations willing to take care of stray cattle in the Bundelkhand region of the state, a release from chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office said.

Yogi Adityanath directed officers to test a system under which these individuals or organisations will be given Rs 30 per cattle every day towards fodder for the stray animals not being used commercially. The chief minister was speaking at the meeting of the Gau Sewa Aayog on Monday night.

Adityanath also asked that cow shelters should be made self-reliant by finding ways to commercialise cow dung, cow urine, making and selling of compost.

He asked the administration and the police that whenever the chairperson and the vice-chairperson of the commission for cow service visit a district, the administration should hold a meeting with them in which the district magistrate, the district police chief, the chief veterinary officer and the deputy chief veterinary officer must be present.

The chief minister also directed the commission’s officials to inspect cow shelters.

The press statement issued by the CM’s office said the meeting was held with an idea to make the Gau Sewa Aayog more effective.

“The process to make the tenure of the non-government chairperson and members of the Aayog to three years should be done, posts should be created in the Aayog for proper functioning of it, the Aayog should have a proper office, housing/housing allowance to the Aayog members, perks, allowances, and security should be provided,” the statement quoting the chief minister said.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 13:56 IST