UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives for the inauguration of Ram Ghat and Gorakhnath Ghat on the banks of Rapti River in Gorakhpur.(PTI/ Representative image)
Yogi Adityanath should focus on UP, rather than flagging in Kerala: BSP

Yogi Adityanath will flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Parivartan Yatra' led by party state president K Surendran in Kerala today.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:03 PM IST

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for flagging off "Parivartan Yatra" in Kerala, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday said: "UP Chief Minister should focus on own state rather flagging off Parivartan Yatra in other states."

Speaking to ANI, Sudhindra Bhadoria said: "Law and order are worst in Uttar Pradesh, people of the state are in despair and Yogi Ji is travelling for Parivartan Yatra in other states."

"The first focus should be your state as Chief Minister. I want to advise him that stop giving lectures to other state focus on your own," he added.

Bhadoria also criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her comment that the Centre and state should talk to bring down retail fuel price at a reasonable level.

"I have seen on social media that people of Bihar are going to the neighbouring country to buy petrol at a lesser price. Despite the fact that BJP is a part in ruling in the state and it is the same party who make policies and ruling the Centre, still why they not reduced the price of petrol-diesel and solved the problem together here in the state," the BSP leader asked.

Fuel prices have been rising over the past few weeks with petrol price touching an all-time high of 92.91 per litre in Bihar on Sunday, while diesel rate crossed 86-mark.

