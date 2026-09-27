Yogi Adityanath targets Congress over SIR, says opposition harming democracy

Amid the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted the Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of seeking to undermine constitutional institutions.

Yogi Adityanath hit out at Congress over the SIR controversy (ANI)

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Addressing a press conference, the CM said Congress and opposition parties have been part of every conspiracy that can harm democracy. “It is surprising that present actions and statements of country’s main opposition party and other parties associated with UPA alliance are extremely irresponsible and damaging democratic values,” he said.

On SIR, the CM said confusion being spread continuously by the opposition is baseless. “It is not that SIR is being done for first time by present Election Commission. Earlier also in this country at different times, and for most of the time Congress-led government was in power, SIR exercise has been completed in 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965-66 and 2003. Despite this, the hue and cry created by Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD and other parties over this time’s SIR exercise is extremely unfortunate,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath said due to their corrupt functioning and economic misconduct, opposition parties have constantly played with the internal and external security of the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath said due to their corrupt functioning and economic misconduct, opposition parties have constantly played with the internal and external security of the country. {{/usCountry}}

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“Raising questions on Balakot airstrike, on valour of Indian Army, making malicious attempt to put bravery and valour of India’s brave soldiers in dock during Operation Sindoor - where is patriotism in this. And same irresponsible acts are being done by Congress and its allies at present,” he said.

The chief minister said three Election Commissioners have come before the press and clarified the position. Directions were given in advance regarding SIR. All left-out voters have full liberty to fill the form. The Supreme Court has upheld the Election Commission’s action regarding Form 6.

“Despite all this, putting Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner in dock, putting every constitutional institution in dock and defaming India in world, trying to weaken world’s largest democracy - this act of Congress is extremely shocking,” he said.

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He said Congress and opposition parties are part of every conspiracy that can cause damage to democracy and weakening democracy is an extremely surprising act.