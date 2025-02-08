Yogi Adityanath visits his first school, urges students to use new facilities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited his first school, where he studied from class one to five in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand. He appealed to students to utilise the improved educational infrastructure created there to build their future. In the Pauri region of Uttarakhand, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, paid a visit to his first school on Saturday. He attended it from class one to class five. He urged pupils to make use of the upgraded learning resources established there in order to shape their destiny.(ANI)

"A very good infrastructure has been created at the school. There are all facilities now like computer, online and smart classes, besides a modern science laboratory. Now the role of teachers and parents to inspire the students to make the best use of these facilities to build their future begins," he said addressing the students and teachers of the renovated primary school at Thangar near his village Panchur.

He asked parents to send their children to school so that they can take advantage of the new facilities.

"The responsibility of nation building does not just rest on the shoulders of governments but also on the society. When the society joins the governments in this mission, the results are many times better," he said.

It was his first visit to the school after becoming the chief minister.

He was a member of Parliament from Gorakhpur when he last visited the school.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister arrived on a three-day visit to his ancestral village Panchur on Thursday to attend his niece's wedding.

His Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CMs Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and Dhami's Cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat also shared the dais with Yogi.

Dhami said the students of the school should learn from the life of Adityanath, "which illustrates how firm resolve can help one achieve the highest goals."

"Despite coming from an ordinary background, Yogi ji rose to helm the affairs of India's most populous and complex state like Uttar Pradesh and took historic decisions to end the reign of fear that gripped the state for years," Dhami said. India Glycols Limited has created a modern educational infrastructure at the school apart from three others in Thangar and Kandi villages, including smart classes and modern science laboratories for students. Kandi is the village of Adityanath's guru Mahant Avaidyanath. Children of the school sang the national anthem to conclude the ceremony after which Yogi, Dhami, his predecessors and Cabinet colleagues visited the classes at the school to inspect the upgraded infrastructure.