Revival of religious sites a collective responsibility: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said preservation and revival of religious sites go beyond faith, adding they are a collective responsibility toward “our cultural and historical heritage”. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File photo)

The chief minister was speaking at the “pran pratishtha” of idols at the Vanvasi Shri Ram temple and Vasini Devi temple at Talla Banas village in Pauri Garhwal’s Yamkeshwar as he began his three-day tour to Uttarakhand.

India’s spiritual traditions promote restraint, service, and dedication, he said.

“Religious sites are not just places of worship but living symbols of India’s rich cultural legacy,” he added.

Stressing the need for collective efforts to safeguard these sites, he praised Uttarakhand as the sacred Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods), revered by ascetics and sages. The spiritual energy of this land continues to guide the entire nation, he said.

Later, he inaugurated the two-day Kisan Mela at Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya in Yamkeshwar.

He paid tribute to his guru Mahant Avaidyanath and General Bipin Rawat, the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

He inspected various stalls at the Kisan Mela.

Such events will play a crucial role in making Uttarakhand’s agriculture self-reliant and technologically advanced, he said. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state is making rapid strides in development, he added.

Acknowledging the achievements of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Mahavidyalaya, he commended the support of the Uttarakhand government in helping the institution set new benchmarks in education.

In his address, the chief minister made a special mention of Uttarakhand’s Biosystem Agriculture and Technology University, calling it the first institute of its kind in the country with a significant contribution to the agricultural sector.

The university, named after Uttar Pradesh’s first chief minister Govind Ballabh Pant, was established in 1960 during a period of food scarcity in the country. He credited the university for playing a pivotal role in strengthening India’s food security through the Green Revolution.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Anna Yojana,’ he stated that the government is now providing free ration to more than 80 crore people.

He further said, “There can be no greater guarantee in this world than food security.”

Adityanath urged local farmers to preserve their traditional agricultural practices and not rely solely on material development.

He pointed out that cultivable land in Uttarakhand is gradually becoming barren, but can be restored through horticulture and vegetable production.

He encouraged farmers to make optimal use of their land by adopting modern agricultural techniques with the support of agricultural universities and other institutions, enabling them to become self-reliant and contribute to Uttarakhand’s prosperity.

Reiterating the significance of the “Vocal for Local” initiative, he said promoting local products is the key to building a self-reliant India. He described self-reliance as more than just an idea—”it is a concrete step toward realizing the vision of a developed India.”