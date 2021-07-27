Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yogi govt building 1.70 lakh Anganwadi centres to give quality education to kids
The Yogi government also said that an ECCE manual named 'Pahal' has been prepared by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for the Anganwadi workers in Uttar Pradesh.
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021
The Anganwadi centres are being constructed in UP as per the guidelines of the Government of India.(Representative Photo/HT )

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has highlighted the importance of Aanganwadi centres in its mission to make quality education accessible to children living in rural areas. The state government said that these centres should be rejuvenated so that everyone can get the benefits of its education schemes.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Tuesday that it is constructing 1,70,896 Anganwadi centre buildings equipped with booklets and pre-school kits for the smooth implementation of Early Childhood Children Education (ECCE) scheme. In addition, the centres will also provide assessment cards for children.

Under the New Education Policy 2020, pre-school kits have been distributed to children at 1,06,128 Anganwadi centres spread over 44 districts of UP as part of the ECCE scheme, the government said in a release.

Besides, the National Book Trust (NBT) is providing story books for three to six-year-olds, apart from conducting field visits to the centres to promote activity-based learning, it further said.

The government also said that an ECCE manual named 'Pahal' has been prepared by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for the Anganwadi workers. The manual has been prepared as per the syllabus developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and distributed in 44 districts.

The Anganwadi centres are being constructed in UP as per the guidelines of the Government of India through convergence of MGNREGA, Panchayati Raj, and Child Development and Pushtahar. The government had set a target of constructing 10,187 Anganwadi Centres in four years; out of these, 8,820 have been built while 1,367 are under construction.

