On Good Governance Day, UP CM to lay foundation stone of 11 projects in Vajpayee's native village

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that he will lay the foundation stone of 11 public welfare projects worth ₹230 crore on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day' in Bateshwar village of Agra, which is the native village of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath also said he will launch a campaign from the Ekana Cricket Stadium to distribute one crore free tablets and smartphones to students in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister's announcement comes days after the Centre started the 'Good Governance Week' from December 20 till December 26.

The events under this include a nationwide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery and the inauguration of the Exhibition on Good Governance Practices.

“A series of programmes are planned to highlight various good governance initiatives taken by the Centre during the week. The main theme of the campaign is to take good governance to the rural areas,” Union minister Jitendra Singh said last week.

Since 2014, the Good Governance Day has been celebrated every year on December 25, which is the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The day was declared by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre following the announcement of Vajpayee as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna on December 23, 2014. He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 2015.

During the last Good Governance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a book titled ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ and paid floral tributes at the former Prime Minister's portrait, which was unveiled in the Central Hall of Parliament on February 12, 2019.

