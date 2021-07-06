Yogi visits former UP CM Kalyan Singh at Lucknow's SGPGI

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow to meet former CM Kalyan Singh, who is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who was also governor of Rajasthan, developed an inflammation in the parotid gland and was also diagnosed with irregularities in his kidney function.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanatha took to the Twitter to pray for the recovery of the former chief minister. “I pray to Lord Ram that he returns to good health soon.”

A team of senior doctors is supervising Singh's treatment, and his vital parameters were reported to be under control.

A release on Kalyan Singh's health condition by the hospital read, "There is a slight improvement in his sensorium today as he opened his eyes and gave a very mild response when CM enquired about his well-being."

It added, "A panel of 10 doctors, including director Dr RK Dhiman, was supervising Singh's treatment, and his vital parameters were reported to be under control."

On Sunday evening, Sanjay Gandhi PGI in an official statement informed, "Kalyan Singh had been feeling unwell for almost two weeks. His blood pressure and pulse rate are normal but he is not fully conscious. Keeping in mind his many existing ailments, he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of Critical Care Medicine."

Singh had been unwell for the past two weeks and was hospitalised on Sunday evening.