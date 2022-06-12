Yogi's warning in UP, Mamata vs BJP in Bengal amid Prophet remark row: 10 points

Several states remained alert for the second straight day amid tensions over remarks against Prophet Mohammed as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee warned of strict action against those disrupting law and order. While two people died in Jharkhand due to the injuries sustained in a clash, it’s BJP vs Trinamool Congress again in Bengal as demonstrators took to streets in Howrah and Murshidabad districts for the second day and violence was reported. The controversy is linked to comments by Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal - former BJP spokespersons - that have also been brought up in official notes by several Arab and West Asian nations.

Here are ten points on the protests and clashes in states linked to Prophet remark:

1. Bengal was gripped by political tensions amid clashes erupting again in two districts. Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was arrested reportedly when he was on his way to Howrah. “His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest,” a police officer said.

2. Mamata Banerjee launched an attack in full force on the BJP. “As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this who want to cause riots but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them who indulged in violence. Why should the common people suffer because of BJP’s sins?” the chief minister tweeted in Bengali on Saturday afternoon.

3. Large gatherings are banned, the internet is suspended till Monday, and the state police are on alert in large parts of the Howrah district amid tensions. Some trains have also been canceled.

4. In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has asked police and administration to stay alert 24*7 after Friday clashes. Around 255 people have been arrested so far in different parts of the state.

5. "Strictest action will be taken against the anti-social elements involved in the chaotic efforts to spoil the atmosphere in various cities in the past few days," the UP chief minister said. He held a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the law and order situation.

6. Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Hathras, Firozabad and Ambedkarnagar were the districts that were affected by protests after Friday prayers. Last week, Kanpur saw tensions.

7. Bulldozers rolled out in Saharanpur as the state vowed strict action against those accused. Earlier on Saturday, In a tweet in Hindi, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the UP chief minister, said, "Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday" and posted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building.

8. In Jharkhand, interest services resumed this morning in Ranchi, which were suspended after Friday clashes. Security was tightened in parts of the city to control the law and order situation.

9. The Delhi Police on Saturday filed a case after Friday’s protests outside Jama Masjid. “We're investigating the matter and the messages circulated on WhatsApp. The initial probe has identified 4-5 locals... but most of the people are not locals,” DCP central district Shweta Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

10. The opposition has slammed the government amid violence in states. "Be it Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, the government of India has failed this nation. The government needs to get its act together, and needs to talk beyond jingoism,” NCP’s Supriya Sule said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

