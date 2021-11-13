'Yogya, not Yogi': Akhilesh Yadav hits back at UP govt, says CM can't even operate laptop

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav traded barbs over the development of Azamgarh district where Union minister Amit Shah held a public rally on Saturday. Referring to an attack on his convoy in Azamgarh over a decade ago, Adityanath said that no one can think of repeating such acts under the current government. Shah also targeted the previous SP-led government, saying Azamgarh was “known for radicalisation” but will now be known for education.

“Azamgarh is witnessing transformation under Yogi government. 'Mafia-raj' has ended under CM Adityanath,” he added.

Hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Akhilesh Yadav said that the ruling party has deceived the people and is responsible for defaming Azamgarh. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also mentioned the Yogi Adityanath government’s move to withdraw criminal cases against Adityanath.

“BJP does politics of 'destruction not development'. It has deceived the people... If anyone is defaming Azamgarh, it's BJP...The way they (BJP) killed a trader, it brought bad name to the district. He (CM) had cases against him, he withdrew them,” ANI quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying.

Taking potshots at the UP CM, Yadav said that the state needs a ‘Yogya Sarkar’ (an able government) not ‘Yogi Sarkar’ (Yogi government). The Samajwadi chief further stated that a chief minister should be able to operate a laptop and the internet, claiming that Adityanath doesn’t even know how to operate a phone.

“A 'Yogya Sarkar' is the need in UP, not 'Yogi Sarkar'. The one that knows to operate laptop, internet...The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

(With agency inputs)