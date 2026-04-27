‘You are 80… not an age to fight’: SC to mother Rani in Sanjay Kapur estate case

In a fresh development in the estate dispute linked to late businessman Sanjay Kapur, the Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Rani Kapur, while reportedly making an observation about her continuing to be part of the litigation at the age of 80.

Sunjay Kapur with mother Rani Kapur. ‘Why are you all fighting?’: SC questions Rani Kapur, pushes mediation in estate row(File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court sought responses from Sanjay's widow Priya Sachdev Kapur and 22 others, while also indicating that mediation could be the way forward to resolve the family dispute, news agency ANI reported.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi were hearing the matter when they observed that extended courtroom battles in such matters may not serve anyone’s interest.

The bench also questioned the need for continued conflict, remarking, "Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight," the ANI report added.

The court went on to strongly suggest mediation, saying, “Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.”

‘Resolve disputes peacefully’

Emphasising an amicable resolution, the Bench said, “It will be in the interest of all the parties concerned if they go for a mediation and try to resolve the disputes peacefully and equitably”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, it left the door open for further hearings, adding, “We shall, if necessary, hear the matter on merits; however, first, we should make an attempt to convince the parties to go for mediation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, it left the door open for further hearings, adding, “We shall, if necessary, hear the matter on merits; however, first, we should make an attempt to convince the parties to go for mediation.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The case is now scheduled to be listed next week. Plea seeks protection of estate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case is now scheduled to be listed next week. Plea seeks protection of estate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rani Kapur’s petition has sought directions to restrain the respondents from interfering with the estate, assets, and related affairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rani Kapur’s petition has sought directions to restrain the respondents from interfering with the estate, assets, and related affairs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She has also challenged certain orders passed by the Delhi high court, arguing that the estate has not been adequately preserved and raising concerns over possible dissipation of assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She has also challenged certain orders passed by the Delhi high court, arguing that the estate has not been adequately preserved and raising concerns over possible dissipation of assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Appearing for her, senior advocate Shyam Divan argued that courts typically grant protective orders at an early stage in disputes involving large estates. He was assisted by senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar and advocate-on-record Smriti Churiwal. Dispute over family trust, assets control {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appearing for her, senior advocate Shyam Divan argued that courts typically grant protective orders at an early stage in disputes involving large estates. He was assisted by senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar and advocate-on-record Smriti Churiwal. Dispute over family trust, assets control {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The origins of the dispute lie in a suit filed by Rani Kapur challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was structured in a way that stripped her of control over her estate, including interests in the Sona Group.

She further claimed that after suffering a stroke in 2017, her late son and others acted in a manner that led to the transfer of assets without her informed consent.

The dispute intensified following Sanjay Kapur’s death last year, with competing claims emerging over control of family assets and business interests. Parallel proceedings on related issues are currently pending before the Delhi high court, including matters involving Sanjay Kapur children with his ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With ANI inputs)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON