...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘You are 80… not an age to fight’: SC to mother Rani in Sanjay Kapur estate case

The SC bench went on to strongly suggest mediation, saying, "Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste."

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 02:47 pm IST
Edited by Priyanshu Priya
Advertisement

In a fresh development in the estate dispute linked to late businessman Sanjay Kapur, the Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Rani Kapur, while reportedly making an observation about her continuing to be part of the litigation at the age of 80.

Sunjay Kapur with mother Rani Kapur. ‘Why are you all fighting?’: SC questions Rani Kapur, pushes mediation in estate row(File photo)

The court sought responses from Sanjay's widow Priya Sachdev Kapur and 22 others, while also indicating that mediation could be the way forward to resolve the family dispute, news agency ANI reported.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi were hearing the matter when they observed that extended courtroom battles in such matters may not serve anyone’s interest.

The bench also questioned the need for continued conflict, remarking, "Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight," the ANI report added.

The court went on to strongly suggest mediation, saying, “Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.”

‘Resolve disputes peacefully’

Emphasising an amicable resolution, the Bench said, “It will be in the interest of all the parties concerned if they go for a mediation and try to resolve the disputes peacefully and equitably”.

The origins of the dispute lie in a suit filed by Rani Kapur challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was structured in a way that stripped her of control over her estate, including interests in the Sona Group.

She further claimed that after suffering a stroke in 2017, her late son and others acted in a manner that led to the transfer of assets without her informed consent.

The dispute intensified following Sanjay Kapur’s death last year, with competing claims emerging over control of family assets and business interests. Parallel proceedings on related issues are currently pending before the Delhi high court, including matters involving Sanjay Kapur children with his ex-wife, actor Karisma Kapoor.

(With ANI inputs)

 
supreme court of india mediation
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / ‘You are 80… not an age to fight’: SC to mother Rani in Sanjay Kapur estate case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.