‘You owe your existence to…’: Congress slams Kiren Rijiju over ‘Pappu’ remarks

Congress has reacted to Union minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks against Rahul Gandhi where he called the Congress leader ‘Pappu’. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called Rijiju a ‘ ₹2 troll’ and ‘Minister of (Out) Law and (In) Justice’ for criticising Gandhi's statements in London.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate(ANI)

“You (Rijiju) owe your existence and relevance to lying about Rahul Gandhi. But you know what? The more pests like you lie about him - the clearer it becomes how he rattles the living daylights out of each one of you,” she said in a tweet.

Sharing Shrinate's tweet, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh referred Rijiju as an ‘absolute disgrace as a minister’.

The Union minister earlier criticised Rahul Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University in a series of tweets. He called Gandhi a ‘self-declared’ prince of Congress who has crossed all the limits with his ‘anti-India statements’.

Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the United Kingdom where he attended several gatherings has stirred controversies and BJP leaders have objected his statements and accused him of insulting India on foreign soil.

