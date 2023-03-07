‘China troops on Ladakh, Arunachal borders similar to… Told Jaishankar, but…’: Rahul Gandhi

Days after alleging that external affairs minister S Jaishankar “does not understand the China threat”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again questioned the Centre's attitude towards Beijing as he claimed that the basic idea behind the Chinese troops on the Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh borders is similar to what is happening in Ukraine. Gandhi added that he even mentioned the threat to Jaishankar but the latter disagreed terming it a “ludicrous idea”, news agency ANI reported. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a session at the Chatham House think tank in London.(ANI)

"In my view, the basic idea behind the troops in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh is similar to what is happening in Ukraine. I mentioned this to foreign minister (S Jaishankar) but he completely disagrees with me and thinks it is a ludicrous idea," Gandhi said during a session at the Chatham House think tank in London to round off his week-long UK tour.

Comparing the Indian borders to that of Ukraine, Gandhi said, “The basic principle that has been applied in Ukraine is that Russia has told Ukraine that we do not accept your relationship with Europe and America and if you do not change this relationship, we will challenge your territorial integrity.”

“I think this is what is happening on the borders of my country. China doesn't want us to have a relationship with the US. It is threatening us by saying if you continue to have a relationship then we'll take action. That is why they have got troops in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh,” Rahul Gandhi added.

In an interview with ANI, Jaishankar recently defended India's stand on China and said it was Prime Minister Modi who sent soldiers to the Line of Actual Control and not Rahul Gandhi.

On Sunday, while interacting with journalists in London, Gandhi said he was okay with India's foreign policy but not with the China situation. He said he had an interaction with the foreign minister. "It was a conversation I had in a committee meeting. I can't comment on that. But he just doesn't understand it. He can keep saying what he wants. But the government is not understanding the actual threat from China. And a lot of commentators said this," Rahul Gandhi said.

