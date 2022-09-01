Young generation thinks wife is 'Worry Invited For Ever': Kerala high court

The Kerala high court has recently made some observations about marriage and its sanctity in today's society. A division bench of Justice A Muhammed Mustaque and Justice Sophy Thomas noted that the 'use and throw' culture has affected matrimonial relationships and the younger generation sees marriage as evil, Livelaw reported. Also Read: Judge behind ‘provocative dresses’ order moves Kerala high court over transfer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench observed that the younger generation avoids marriage to enjoy free life without liabilities or obligations. "They would expand the word 'WIFE' as 'Worry Invited For Ever' substituting the old concept of 'Wise Investment For Ever'. The consumer culture of 'use and throw' seems to have influenced our matrimonial relationships also. Live-in relationships are on the rise, just to say goodbye when they fell apart," it said.

"Kerala, known as God's own country, was once famous for its well-knit family bondage. But the present trend it seems to break the nuptial tie on flimsy or selfish reasons, or for extra-marital relationships, even unmindful of their children. The wails and screams coming out of disturbed and destroyed families are liable to shake the conscience of society as a whole. When warring couples, deserted children and desperate divorcees occupy the majority of our population, no doubt it will adversely affect the tranquillity of our social life and our society will have stunted growth," the bench observed.

The case in which the Kerala high court made this observation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case pertains to a divorce sought by a husband on the ground of matrimonial cruelty. The couple, as reported, had married as per Christian rites and were living in Saudi Arabia. They have three daughters. The husband alleged that his wife developed some behaviour issues and supects him of illicit relationships with other women. The wife contested that she was never violent and never assaulted her husband.

The court observed that suspecting the fidelity of the husband, on reasonable grounds, can not be termed abnormal behaviour. "When the wife had reasonable grounds to suspect the chastity or fidelity of her husband, and if she questions him, or expresses her deep pain and sorrow before him, it can not be termed as a behavioural abnormality, as it is the natural human conduct of a normal wife. The normal human reactions or responses from a wife, on knowing that he husband was having an illicit connection with another lady, cannot be termed as behavioural abnormality or cruelty from the part of the wife, so as to dissolve their marriage," the court observed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It said an erring person can not come to the court to "legalise" his illegal activities. Ordinary wear and tear of matrimonial relationships, mere quarrels can not be treated as cruelties, warranting a divorce, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail