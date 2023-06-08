Your 'mohabbat' when Varun Gandhi invited you, your mother to wedding: BJP leaders' strong letter to Rahul Gandhi

After Union minister Smriti Irani's 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' attack on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, BJP leaders Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (Retd.), Parvesh Sahib Singh and Poonam Mahajan wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi criticising the party and Rahul Gandhi's individual action in the light of 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'. Accusing the Congress leader of insulting the country in the United States where Rahul Gandhi has been touring, the three BJP leaders cited political instances of 'Congress's hatred'. "Even what significance 'mohabbat' holds to you can be seen in your personal relationships. Your brother Varun Gandhi invited you and your mother Sonia Gandhi. Do you remember that neither you nor your mother attended the wedding for the sake of the 'mohabbat ke rishta'. But Varun Gandhi attended Priyanka Gandhi's wedding," the letter, as cited by ANI, read.

Your 'mohabbat' when Varun Gandhi invited you, Sonia Gandhi to wedding: BJP leaders' strong letter to Rahul Gandhi(HT_PRINT)

"The maximum number of 'nafrat ki dukan' was during the Congresss time; the highest number of riots took place in your time. The way your family treated your party memberrs, other family members show what 'mobahhat ke dukan' you speak about," the letter said.

