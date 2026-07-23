'Your resignation demand next': Abhijeet Dipke's message to PM Modi amid Pradhan's removal calls

Cockroach Janta Party funder Abhijeet Dipke has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Addressing the crowd at Jantar Mantar, the Boston University graduate added that if Pradhan is not removed, the next demand from the youth will be the prime minister's resignation.

The CJP founder also called the government and said that if they had put the same amount of effort into stopping paper leaks as into installing jammers and barricading the protest, the lives of 22 students could have been saved. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

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“Modi ji, I once again request you to accept Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Otherwise, the issue will not remain limited to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation alone; it will come for your resignation also,” said Dipke.

The CJP founder added that an incompetent and failed minister cannot remain in office and should not be more important than the lives of crores of Indian students. Track LIVE updates of the CJP protest

“If a failed and incompetent minister is being considered more important than these crores of students, then remember: no one in India will vote for you in the elections,” Dipke added further.

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{{^usCountry}} “It took PM 34 days to take notice, tweet; it's shameful that government still protecting Dharmendra Pradhan”, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It took PM 34 days to take notice, tweet; it's shameful that government still protecting Dharmendra Pradhan”, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP founder also called the government and said that if they had put the same amount of effort into stopping paper leaks as into installing jammers and barricading the protest, the lives of 22 students could have been saved.

Govt calls for talks, CJP plans nationwide peaceful protest

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The government has stated it is ready for talks with the Cockroach Janta Party; however, as per union minister JP Nadda, these talks need to happen at an official residence or office.

The CJP has rejected this and insisted that the talks will now take place only at Jantar Mantar or at a neutral location, such as the Constitution Club of India.

Furthermore, the youth outfit has also claimed that there has been no response from the government after their meeting on July 20. Meanwhile, union minister Jitendra Singh has alleged that the government has reached out at least four times.

"Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji's house or office," Singh said.

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CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, Singh's remarks, saying the CJP had asked the Centre to hold talks at Jantar Mantar, but the proposal was turned down.

"Minister Jitendra Singh has tweeted that they have reached out four times and that the CJP can talk anytime it wants. We asked them to come to Jantar Mantar. They refused. They asked us to come to JP Nadda's house," Ranka told the crowd at Jantar Mantar.