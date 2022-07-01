'You're not just Nupur Sharma's Prime Minister': Owaisi's message to PM Modi

All India Masjlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Supreme Court came down heavily on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, asking her to apologise to the country over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

"Will the prime minister issue a statement or not? He should understand that suspension is not a punishment. You are not just Nupur Sharma's PM," news agency quoted the Hyderabad MP.

"You are the prime minister of the 133 crore-strong India which has nearly 20 crore Muslims. How long will you save her?" Owaisi added.

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma as it said: “She is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”. Sharma's “loose tongue has set the entire country on fire”, the top court added as it quashed her plea seeking transfer of all FIRs filed against her to Delhi.

“Her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur,” the top court said, referring to the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. The tailor was killed by Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, now arrested, who filmed the murderous act and braggeed about it while threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress also reacted to the SC’s observation saying that the top court's remarks resonate with the entire country and should make the party in power hang its head in shame. Nupur Sharma's remark against Prophet Muhammad triggered a massive outrage both in India and abroad. Several central Asian countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman registered their protests with the India diplomats.

Violent protests erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal over her remarks. The BJP suspended her and Delhi social media head Naveen Kumar Jindal.