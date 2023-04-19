Youth Congress chief, accused of harassment, responds: ‘No diversion can save BJP in Karnataka’

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief BV Srinivas, accused by IYC Assam unit chief of harassing her, called Dr Angkita Dutta a ‘sponsored stooge of the BJP,’ adding that ‘no diversion’ was going to save the saffron party's government in Karnataka, which will go to polls on May 10.

IYC national president Srinivas BV and IYC Assam chief Angkita Dutta(Twitter)

“There is a famous saying:- ‘When one person makes an accusation, check to be sure he himself is not the guilty one. Sometimes it is those whose cake is weak who make the most clamour’,” tweeted Srinivas, attaching with the tweet a copy of the legal notice sent to Dutta by the legal cell of IYC.

“Whoever is found indulged in propagating/peddling false & defamatory content will be held liable under the relevant laws & will be held accountable for their acts,” he added.

The president of the Congress' youth wing further said: “Sorry for not being able to answer BJP and their Sponsored stooges earlier because of the marathon election campaign in Karnataka, where BJP is all set to lose badly. diversion can save the BJP in the state of Karnataka.”

The notice, sent by Roopesh Singh Bhadauria, chairman of the IYC legal cell, said Dutta's allegations against Srinivas were based on ‘wrong information’ and reeked of ‘malicious intent.’ It further claimed she wanted to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, and accused her of working on the directions of BJP's Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a former Congress leader.

Also, the objective of the ‘politically motivated exercise,’ the notice stated, was the closure of corruption cases filed against the Youth Congress' Assam unit president.

Finally, it asked her to issue a statement of apology on social media, failing which, legal proceedings will be initiated against her.

Dutta, meanwhile, denied reports she would be joining the BJP, and stuck with her allegations against Srinivas.

