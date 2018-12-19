Youth Congress march to highlight agrarian distress, Rafale deal

To connect with young India in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Youth Congress has kicked off a march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to highlight issues such as agrarian distress, unemployment, corruption, Rafale fighter jet deal, rising prices and increase in crimes against women.

Called the ‘Yuva Kranti Yatra’, the march that began on Tuesday will proceed across the country and culminate in Delhi on January 30 on Martyr’s Day, which marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The march is a revolution for transformation, to fight unemployment, corruption, social inequality and to save the Constitution,” said Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav.

The march is being seen as an attempt by the Youth Congress to lend a helping hand to its parent party in preparing for the 2019 elections.

The Youth Congress had come under severe criticism for its failure to connect with aspirational India in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in which the Congress suffered its worst electoral drubbing. Questions were also raised over outreach capabilities.

“Through this march, we urge the nation to fight for our future. We want to highlight rising corruption under the BJP government, be it Rafale or bank frauds, increasing unemployment, price rise, agrarian distress and rising incidents of violence against women,” Youth Congress vice-president BV Srinivas said.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 23:31 IST