Youth Congress passes resolution to reappoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) unanimously passed a resolution on Monday to reappoint senior party leader Rahul Gandhi as president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The move came at the conclusion of ICY’s two-day national executive meeting on Monday.

Srinivas BV, president of the Indian Youth Congress, took to Twitter to share a copy of the resolution and said, “At the National Executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, IYC jointly passes a resolution that Rahul Gandhi should be appointed as AICC President as per the constitution of Indian National Congress. It is the wish of lakhs of workers to have him lead us at a time of great adversity.”

All national office bearers and all state presidents were present in the meeting.

“He (Srinivas BC) also said that in the coming days, the Youth Congress will fight on all burning issues in the interest of the country on the streets and will take this struggle to the people,” a statement from the party’s youth wing read.

In the two-day national executive meeting of the IYC, which began on Sunday, the leaders discussed challenges before the organization and how success can be achieved on those challenges, major programs of the organization, internal elections, membership, all the major issues including the campaign were also discussed.

“National In-charge of Indian Youth Congress and AICC Joint-Secretary Shri Krishna Allavaru ji said that every single worker of Indian Youth Congress will fight against this dictatorial government in the coming days and will work to take the ideology of Congress party and the message of Shri Rahul Gandhi ji to the people of the country,” the IYC statement added.

Rahul Gandhi, who took over as Congress president from Sonia Gandhi in 2017, quit the post after the party’s flop show in the 2019 general elections.

In his resignation letter, Rahul Gandhi had stated that a non-Gandhi should head the Congress, which has mostly been run by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family during its 135-year-long history.

The political resolution, which was also passed unanimously by the IYC in Goa, sought to protest the Chinese illegal occupation of India’s sovereign land and demanded that India reclaim its sovereign territory.