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YouTuber Khattar flown to Goa on remand over remarks on Saint Francis Xavier | What's the row?

Khattar, founder of the outfit Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested in Kullu district on Friday after days of search in connection with the case registered.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:42 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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YouTuber Gautam Khattar was brought to Goa on Sunday on transit remand following his arrest in Himachal Pradesh in connection with a case over his alleged offensive remarks against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the coastal state, officials said.

Gautam Khattar, founder of an outfit named Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested in Kullu district on Friday after days of search in connection with the case registered earlier this week.(X/Gautam Khattar)

Goa Police booked Khattar after he allegedly referred to the 16th-century Spanish Jesuit missionary as a “terrorist” during Sanatan Dharm Raksha Samiti’s Parshuram Jayanti celebrations in Vasco da Gama, Goa, HT earlier reported.

He also allegedly made derogatory remarks about the saint’s remains kept in a casket revered as sacred relics.

Khattar, founder of an outfit named Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested in Kullu district on Friday after days of search in connection with the case registered earlier this week.

A Crime Branch team brought the accused to Goa, arriving by flight on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read | YouTuber Gautam Khattar detained in HP’s Kullu over controversial remark in Goa: Police

What happened?

Also Read | YouTuber’s brother held over controversial St Francis Xavier remark: Goa police

Protests staged to arrest Khattar

Earlier, more than 100 people staged a demonstration in Vasco town on Thursday, demanding Khattar’s immediate arrest.

Police said he will be produced before a local court, which will decide on his custody, while further investigation into the case is underway.

The FIR was initially registered at Vasco police station in South Goa but was later transferred to the Crime Branch after multiple complaints were filed at police stations in Margao, Panaji, Vasco, Anjuna, and Old Goa.

Following the complaints, the Goa Police registered the FIR on April 21 under charges related to promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Thursday said Khattar would be arrested within two days.

 
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