Zelensky to visit India soon? Here's what Ukrainian ambassador said

Ukrainian Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk on Saturday indicated that an India visit for President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the works. Speaking to reporters, the envoy said that the date is being decided for the same.

Talking to ANI, Polishchuk said, "Definitely expected to have President Zelensky in India. It will be a great achievement in our bilateral relationship. We are in the process of agreeing on a precise date.”

He also said that August 23 marks as a historical day as one year ago, PM Narendra Modi visited Ukraine for the first time and invited President Zelensky to visit India.

Speaking on the occasion of their National Flag Day, he welcomed the growing dialogue between India and Ukraine since 2023 and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, asserting that India is "not neutral" in the war but firmly supports peace, diplomacy, and political dialogue.

In August 2024, PM Modi visited Ukraine and offered to help bring peace to Ukraine “as a friend.”

The ambassador also called for a more active role from India in ending the Ukraine-Russia conflict, emphasising that Kyiv sees New Delhi as a key player in potential peace negotiations due to its longstanding ties with Moscow. He also noted that the Ukrainian side hopes to continue this interaction at the upcoming UNGA session in September.

“India supports the peace and dialogue and discussion and political interaction between all of our partners and with the Russian Federation, with the aim to achieve peace in Ukraine," he said further.

Earlier in August, Zelensky shared that he spoke with PM Modi, during which the Ukrainian leader called for India to support the peace effort to end the war. In their phone call, PM Modi reiterated India's stand in the Ukraine war.

"I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,' said Modi.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

