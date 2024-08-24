How global media covered PM Narendra Modi's historic Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelensky

PM Narendra Modi Ukraine visit updates: In a landmark visit to Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered “as a friend” to help bring peace to Ukraine in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with many in the war-torn country hoping that it would pave the way for an Indian role in peace mediation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on August 23, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The first visit by an Indian prime minister in modern Ukrainian history came at a volatile juncture in the war launched by Russia in February 2022. Russia is making slow gains in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv presses a cross-border incursion.

News agency Reuters reported that the optics closely resembled the PM Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow last month where he called for peace and embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin, angering Ukraine, where a Russian missile strike hit a children's hospital on the same day.

The BBC reported that “it was surely no coincidence that the first place Mr Modi was taken on Friday was Ukraine’s history museum where he was invited to watch an exhibition remembering all of the 570 Ukrainian children reported to have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during presentation of BHISHM cube to Ukraine, in Kyiv, Friday. (PTI Photo)

“Conflict is particularly devastating for young children,” Modi wrote on the social media platform X. “My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief.”

They laid teddy bears at the memorial at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II before observing a moment of silence.

News agency Associated Press, citing analysts, reported that visit to Ukraine could also be an attempt by Modi to strike a more neutral stance after what has been seen as his lean toward Russia.

He also chided Modi for hugging Putin during their meeting. But on Friday Zelenskyy also hugged Modi, apparently putting aside his criticism, the AP report added.

A Ukrainian analyst said the outcome of Modi’s first visit is likely to be modest, as this is just "the beginning of a complex dialogue between India, Ukraine, and Europe”, the report said.

“Establishing relations with India will be challenging and a long process,” AP quoted Yurii Bohdanov on his Telegram channel as saying.

If India were to support Ukraine’s approach to a peace settlement, it could enhance Kyiv's chances of gaining more backing from other countries in the “Global South", where “India remains China’s main competitor for influence,” he said.

“This will further increase pressure on Russia,” Bohdanov added.

In another report, the BBC, citing Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre think-tank in Washington, reported the trip will further reassert India’s strategic autonomy.

“India isn’t in the business of placating Western powers, or anyone for that matter. It’s a trip meant to advance Indian interests, by reasserting friendship with Kyiv and conveying its concerns about the continuing war,” Kugelman said.

'Significant visit'

In the run-up to the visit, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser in Zelensky's office, told Reuters it was significant because New Delhi “really has a certain influence” over Moscow.

"It's extremely important for us to effectively build relations with such countries, to explain to them what the correct end to the war is - and that it is also in their interests," he said.

As Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and cut trade relations with it over the invasion, India has developed its economic ties.

Indian refiners that rarely bought Russian oil in the past have emerged as Moscow's top clients for seaborne crude since Russia poured troops into Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago. Russian oil accounts for over two-fifths of India's oil imports.

The chief of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said Modi's visit was historic and emphasised Ukraine’s expectation that India could play a role in ending the war with a “just peace,” referring to Ukraine’s peace formula.

“It’s important to have diplomatic evidence that the picture is more complicated, and these players also respect Ukraine and engage with Ukraine under these circumstances,” New York Times quoted Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying in an interview.

The NYT reported claimed Indian officials have said they are not seeking a mediating role but will convey messages between Ukraine and Russia if requested.

“India is seen as interested in a resolution to the war to avoid further isolation of Russia in the West, which could push Moscow into a closer embrace with China, India’s rival in Asia,” it reported.

Modi's visit, said Kuleba, is a “big diplomatic breakthrough” for Ukraine in its effort to press neutral nations to show balance in their relations with the warring countries. He added that Ukraine is not seeking a mediating role by India in potential talks, the report added.