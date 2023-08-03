Zero shadow day Hyderabad LIVE Updates: City witnesses rare phenomenon

Zero shadow day Hyderabad LIVE Updates: Hyderabad will witness a rare phenomenon known as ‘Zero shadow day’ on Thursday at 12.23 pm. The city earlier witnessed it on May 9 around 12 PM.

Even Bengaluru got the opportunity to witness the event in April this year. (File)

Like tlast time, the event will be observed at the Birla Planetarium in the city. Even Bengaluru got the opportunity to witness the event in April this year.

Zero shadow day occurs twice a year and in this phenomenon the sun is positioned directly overhead causing no shadows to be formed on the earth's surface. This means that the sun reaches its highest point in the sky which results in the reduction of the length of the shadow to the extent that it is no longer to be seen.