Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against anyone attempting to disrupt the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, saying the pilgrimage reflects faith, discipline and social harmony and any attempt to disturb communal harmony or spread rumours must be dealt with firmly.

Zero tolerance for attempts to disrupt Kanwar Yatra: Adityanath

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Adityanath said misinformation should be countered immediately with factual clarification and asserted that lawlessness during religious events would not be tolerated.

He said the Kanwar Yatra had emerged as an example of social harmony at a time when attempts were being made to spread caste-based hatred.

According to an official statement, the ADG, Meerut, informed the chief minister during a review meeting that authorities were receiving full cooperation from neighbouring states, while the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner said around 70,000 Kanwar pilgrims had passed through the district so far and the number was expected to rise over the next two days.

The chief minister directed officials to maintain special vigil in Bareilly in view of the simultaneous Kanwar Yatra and Ala Hazrat Urs.

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{{^usCountry}} He welcomed arrangements made by members of the Muslim community to distribute vegetarian food during the Urs and said limiting celebrations out of respect for Kanwar pilgrims was a commendable example of communal harmony and mutual respect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He welcomed arrangements made by members of the Muslim community to distribute vegetarian food during the Urs and said limiting celebrations out of respect for Kanwar pilgrims was a commendable example of communal harmony and mutual respect. {{/usCountry}}

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Reviewing fertiliser availability, Adityanath said there was no shortage of urea, D or other fertilisers in the state but directed district magistrates to ensure transparent distribution, prevent black marketing and distribute fertilisers only after verification of land records. He also ordered enhanced vigilance in districts bordering Nepal.

Expressing concern over recent crimes against women, the chief minister said women's safety remained the government's highest priority and directed officials to strengthen implementation of Mission Shakti.

He ordered increased deployment of women police personnel, intensified patrolling in sensitive areas, strict action against negligent officials and public identification of eve-teasers and snatchers.

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Reviewing the flood situation in eight affected districts, including Ballia, Barabanki and Unnao, Adityanath directed officials to ensure there was no shortfall in relief operations and that residents of marooned villages received immediate assistance.

He also ordered urgent measures to prevent erosion of river embankments in Siddharthnagar, Shrawasti, Kushinagar, Muzaffarnagar and Ballia, and directed that families displaced by erosion in Ballia be provided land pattas and houses at the earliest.

The chief minister further directed authorities to ensure that only school vehicles meeting prescribed fitness standards operate and ordered mandatory verification of drivers of school vehicles, taxis and e-rickshaws to enhance passenger and student safety.

Officials informed the meeting that the state was likely to receive good rainfall over the next week, following which Adityanath directed all departments and district administrations to remain on alert and complete advance preparedness.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.