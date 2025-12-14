‘Zero tolerance towards terrorism’: PM Modi condemns mass shooting in Australia

New Delhi: India’s top leadership on Sunday condemned a terrorist attack on a Jewish festival in Australia that killed 12 people, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating New Delhi’s support for the fight against all forms of terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

At least two shooters opened fire on a Hanukkah event, where more than 1,000 people had gathered, at Bondi Beach in Sydney. One of the attackers was killed and the other was taken into custody in a critical condition.

“Strongly condemn the ghastly terrorist attack carried out today at Bondi Beach, Australia, targeting people celebrating the first day of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah,” Modi said on social media.

“On behalf of the people of India, I extend my sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Australia in this hour of grief. India has zero tolerance towards terrorism and supports the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” he said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms in a social media post. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he said.

Besides the 12 people killed in what is being described as one of the worst mass shootings in Australia in years, another 29 people, including two police officers, were injured.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the attack as a “devastating” incident, and said it was “a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith”.

He added, “There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation.”