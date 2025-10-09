Ready to switch to Zoho from Gmail? Here's how you can in 5 easy steps

Zoho Mail has been making headlines recently as users switch to the homegrown company’s email platform for its secure and ad-free services. On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has also switched to Zoho Mail for his official email ID and urged people to use the address for his correspondence. Logos of Gmail (Left) and Zoho Mail (Right).(X via @gmail and @ZohoMail)

Notably, the buzz has also been high for the Arattai app, which is being seen by many as Zoho’s answer to Meta-owned WhatsApp.

Earlier, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Piyush Goyal also promoted the use of Zoho. Vaishnaw has moved his entire official work to the homegrown platform.

If you are also interested in switching from Gmail to Zoho Mail, you can do so easily by following this guide:

How to switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail?

Follow these steps to migrate easily from Gmail to Zoho Mail:

1. Create an account: To begin, go to Zoho Mail and create a free account. You can also choose the paid plans depending on your needs.

2. Enable IMAP in Gmail: After creating your account, go to Gmail settings, click on ‘Forwarding and POP/IMAP,’ and enable IMAP. This will allow Zoho Mail to access your Gmail data.

3. Use Zoho Mail’s Migration Wizard: Then, log in to your Zoho Mail account and go to the Import/Export section in Settings. Launch the Migration Wizard tool. This will transfer all your Gmail account data (contacts, emails, and more) to the new account without losing any information.

4. Enable Gmail forwarding: Once the migration is complete, enable email forwarding in Gmail so that all new emails are sent to your Zoho Mail account.

5. Inform your contacts: Once the process is complete, let everyone know your new Zoho Mail address and replace your Gmail ID with it wherever necessary.