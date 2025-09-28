Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

IT minister endorses ‘swadeshi’ Arattai app: What is it and why is it making waves?

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 11:51 am IST

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently endorsed the 'Made in India' Arattai app on his X account.

In the wake of India's effort to push indigenous 'swadeshi' platforms and products, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently endorsed the 'Made in India' Arattai app as an alternative to other similar apps, such as WhatsApp.

The Arattai app is built by Chennai-based technology firm Zoho Corporation.(X)
The Arattai app is built by Chennai-based technology firm Zoho Corporation.(X)

Arattai, built by Chennai-based technology firm Zoho Corporation, is making waves with its "free, easy-to-use, secure, and safe" user interface.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the Arattai app.(X)
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the Arattai app.(X)

"Arattai instant messaging app developed by @Zoho is free, easy-to-use, secure, safe and 'Made in India'. Guided by Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji's call to adopt Swadeshi, I appeal to everyone to switch to India-made apps to stay connected with friends and family," Pradhan wrote on X.

Also Read | Bengaluru to launch mobile app for e-Khata, promises faster property services: Report

What is Arattai?

Arattai, which means "casual chat" in Tamil, is a messaging app similar to WhatsApp designed for simple, everyday communication.

Launched by Zoho, Arattai enables people to send messages, images, videos, and documents, initiate voice and video calls, share stories, and manage channels.

Also Read | WhatsApp now lets you translate messages without leaving the app on iPhone and Android devices

It's designed for personal use as well as business communication, with features for sharing content and engaging with the audience.

What are its key features:

  • One-on-one and group messaging
  • Voice and video calls (with end-to-end encryption)
  • File and media sharing
  • Stories and broadcast channels
  • Business-friendly tools for audience engagement

How is Arattai different from WhatsApp

Arattai provides end-to-end encrypted calling but not end-to-end encrypted messaging, which might be a turn-off for users who value their privacy.

Also Read | India hosts SCO Young Authors’ Conference on cultural bonds in digital age

This is still one of the major differences between Arattai and the likes of WhatsApp, which encrypts both calls and messages by default.

Why is Arattai making headlines?

The app gained attention following Union minister Pradhan's social media post on platform X, connecting Arattai to the government's "Swadeshi" drive and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote Indian-made goods.

Separately, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also mentioned Zoho's products in a Cabinet briefing, citing a government presentation created using Zoho Show rather than Microsoft PowerPoint.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IT minister endorses ‘swadeshi’ Arattai app: What is it and why is it making waves?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On