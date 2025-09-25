Bengaluru to launch mobile app for e-Khata, promises faster property services: Report

In a move aimed at simplifying property document services, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is preparing to launch a dedicated mobile application for e-Khata within the next 10 days. Until now, e-Khata applications in Bengaluru were handled through the official website, Bengaluru One centres, and cyber centres. (Unsplash )

The initiative is expected to make the application process faster and more accessible for property owners, adding to the existing digital platforms.

Until now, e-Khata applications in Bengaluru were handled through the official website, Bengaluru One centres, and cyber centres. With the new app, property owners or their authorised representatives will be able to submit applications directly from their smartphones.

(Also Read: Bengaluru traffic advisory: Changes to ease congestion at Whitefield Hope Farm Road. Check details)

Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner of Revenue, GBA, clarified that the mobile app is essentially an adaptation of the existing web platform, Times of India reported.

To complete the process, applicants will need to provide key documents including the property sale deed number, tax receipt, Aadhaar number, mobile number, encumbrance certificate (Form-15), property photograph, location details, and Bescom bill number, the report further added.

The city’s ongoing shift to digital services has already shown significant uptake. Since the rollout of e-Khata issuance last year, the web application has been processing between 2,000 and 3,000 applications daily. Officials expect the new mobile app to push those numbers higher by easing access.

Data shared by the GBA highlights the scale of the initiative, TOI report added. Bengaluru has about 25 lakh properties, of which more than 24 lakh draft e-Khatas have already been uploaded online. Property owners have downloaded over 15 lakh drafts so far, while 7.59 lakh applications have been submitted for final e-Khata issuance. Since October last year, around 7.5 lakh final e-Khatas have been successfully issued.

Authorities believe the new mobile platform will further streamline the process and accelerate adoption of digital property management in the city.

(Also Read: Bengaluru airport issues advisory, urges passengers to arrive early amid festive rush)