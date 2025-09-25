Bengaluru airport issues advisory, urges passengers to arrive early amid festive rush

As the festive season brings a spike in air travel, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday advised passengers to reach the airport well ahead of their departure times. With heightened security protocols and an anticipated surge in footfall throughout September and October, airport authorities are encouraging travellers to factor in extra time for check-in and security screenings. Passengers in Bengaluru should allow extra time for check-in and stay updated on flight information to avoid stress, said the advisory. (PTI)

In a public advisory issued on September 23, KIA highlighted the possibility of processing delays due to increased passenger traffic and enhanced safety measures. “We are expecting a surge in passenger volumes during the festive season. Owing to the high security measures in September and October, there may be delay in passenger processing at the airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to the Airport to allow sufficient time for security check,” the advisory stated.

Flyers are also encouraged to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest updates on departures and gate information.

The advisory was also shared across KIA’s social media platforms, reminding travellers “to plan their travel to the Airport to allow sufficient time for security check.”

To make the wait more enjoyable for early arrivals, the airport invited passengers to explore its wide array of amenities, from retail stores and dining outlets to comfortable lounges designed for relaxation. “While you are here early, experience our range of services from shopping and dining to unwinding at the lounge,” the airport's official account posted on X.