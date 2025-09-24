WhatsApp now lets you translate messages without leaving the app on iPhone and Android devices

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to translate messages directly within the app, which aims to make conversations across languages simpler and faster. With this update, users no longer need external translation apps or tools to understand messages in a different language. WhatsApp now lets users translate messages from English to Hindi directly within chats on Android and iOS.(Meta)

How to Use WhatsApp Translation Feature

The process is straightforward. Users can long-press any message in a chat and select the “Translate” option. They can then choose the language they want to translate from or to and save that setting for future use. This functionality works across personal chats, group conversations, and Channel updates.

Android users get an additional option to enable automatic translation for entire chat threads. Once activated, all future messages in a foreign language are translated instantly. iPhone users can access translations in over 19 languages at launch, while Android users can start with six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.

WhatsApp has designed the translation feature with privacy in mind. All translations are processed locally on the user’s device, meaning the company does not have access to users’ messages. This approach ensures that conversations remain secure while allowing users to communicate freely across languages.

The rollout begins today and will expand gradually. WhatsApp plans to add more languages in the coming months, although it has not shared a timeline for bringing translation features to its web platform or Windows and Mac apps. For a platform connecting over three billion people across 180 countries, this feature addresses a significant barrier in global digital communication.

Download Aadhar Card on WhatsApp

Separately, the Government of India has enabled Aadhaar downloads via WhatsApp through the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot. Citizens can now retrieve their Aadhaar cards in PDF format after authenticating with their registered mobile number and DigiLocker account.

To use the service, users must save the official MyGov Helpdesk number (+91-9013151515) in their contacts, initiate a chat, select DigiLocker services, confirm their account, enter their Aadhaar number, and verify with an OTP. Once authenticated, users can select Aadhaar from a list of available documents and receive it directly in WhatsApp in PDF format.

This combination of in-app translation and government service integration highlights how WhatsApp is expanding its functionality to make communication and essential services more accessible.