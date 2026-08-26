Zohran Mamdani's remarks on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York event draw flak, support

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's opposition to an upcoming event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has triggered a political backlash, while some Congress leaders have backed the mayor’s comments, bringing renewed focus to the controversy surrounding Bhagwat’s planned address to the Indian diaspora.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat landed in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of a three-nation outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. (REUTERS)

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Bhagwat is scheduled to speak at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden on August 29, an event being organised during the RSS’s centenary year and linked to Raksha Bandhan.

Here are the key developments in the row

Mamdani opposes RSS event

Mamdani said he did not support the event but acknowledged that the New York City administration may not have the authority to cancel a private gathering.

“I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction over cancelling a private event,” Mamdani said at a press conference.

Asked whether the city administration should seek to cancel the event, Mamdani said he was “in deep opposition” to the ideology he associated with the RSS.

“It has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly. So it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mamdani added that New York was a city for people of every colour and faith. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamdani added that New York was a city for people of every colour and faith. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ | 'In deep opposition to, but...': Zohran Mamdani on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s upcoming rally in New York

Mamdani faces backlash over remarks

Mamdani’s comments drew criticism from several leaders and public figures, who defended the RSS and questioned his opposition to the event.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said RSS-linked Seva International had undertaken hundreds of projects in the US, including during hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic, and questioned Mamdani’s criticism of the organisation.

“So who is Zohran Mamdani to give a certificate?” she said.

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Shaina also accused Mamdani of “vote-bank politics”, arguing that the RSS chief’s event was intended to engage with Hindu Americans.

American singer Mary Millben also hit out at Mamdani and others opposing the event, linking their criticism to opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“Mamdani and all these socialist nuts are opposing the Madison Square Garden event featuring Mohan Bhagwat because they oppose PM @narendramodi and the @BJP4India. That's pretty clear,” Millben said.

She argued that Madison Square Garden was a private venue and that the event would go ahead.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam also criticised Mamdani, calling him a “leftist” and using a derogatory “jihadi” label against him. Nirupam said Mamdani’s opposition to Bhagwat was particularly concerning given his Indian background.

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Deep Dive What events are planned during Mohan Bhagwat's visit to New York? Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to speak at the 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' at Madison Square Garden on August 29, which is part of the RSS’s centenary year and is linked to the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan. Why did New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani oppose the RSS rally? Mamdani opposed the rally because he finds the ideology associated with the RSS troubling and believes it promotes an exclusionary vision that contradicts New York's diverse and inclusive values. How has the political response been to Mayor Mamdani's remarks on the RSS event? Mamdani's remarks have drawn both criticism and support; while some BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have attacked him for his stance, several Congress leaders have backed his opposition to the RSS and questioned the purpose of Bhagwat's event.

Congress leaders back Mamdani

While Mamdani faced criticism from BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, some Congress leaders backed his position.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said there was opposition to the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in India as well. He alleged that the RSS had faced criticism over the collection and use of donations in Ayodhya.

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Congress MP Imran Masood also questioned the purpose of the New York event.

“What do they intend to achieve with this event? What message are they trying to convey to the world?” he said.

Congress leader Nana Patole, meanwhile, raised questions about the RSS’s organisational structure, funding and activities, and questioned why Bhagwat was visiting the US.

Pawan Khera also weighs in

Congress MP Pawan Khera dismissed the significance of Bhagwat’s visit while responding to questions about the controversy.

“Let them deal with their own opposition. Mohan Bhagwat doesn't matter either,” he said, according to ANI, before raising questions about the use of pellet guns.

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Bhagwat arrives in New York

The controversy comes as Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-country outreach tour covering the US, Canada and the UK.

He received a traditional welcome, including a tilak, after landing in New York.

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Revanth Reddy visit also becomes part of row

CPI MP Sandosh Kumar questioned how Bhagwat was allowed to travel to the US while Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s planned visit was denied political clearance by the Centre.

Reddy’s proposed US visit was cancelled after the Centre said the political programme planned during the trip was “not appropriate” for his office. Reddy later questioned the decision.

Kumar asked why Bhagwat was allowed to visit the US and demanded that the government clarify its position.

The controversy over Mamdani’s remarks comes ahead of Bhagwat’s August 29 address, with the event now becoming a point of political debate in both India and the US.

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