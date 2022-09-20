Zomato issues statement after delivery agent molests teenager in Pune

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday issued a statement saying it had zero-tolerance policy towards offenders and that it was cooperating with the authorities in the molestation case involving a delivery boy in Pune.

According to reports, the delivery boy molested a teenager who had ordered food on the app on September 17.

In its statement, Zomato said the accused is not its delivery partner, adding that it conducts third-party background verifications while onboarding any person to its fleet, according to inputs shared by news agency ANI. “We have been in touch with the authorities to cooperate with the investigation. We conduct third-party background verifications while onboarding any person to our fleet and have a zero-tolerance policy,” it said.

The accused, identified as Raees Shaikh, was arrested earlier in the day.

The 19-year-old girl alleged that when she ordered food on Zomato, Shaikh came for delivery and asked for water. "When she gave him water, he pulled her close and molested her," said a senior inspector of Kondhwa Police station.

The 40-year-old man allegedly kissed the girl twice on the cheeks after delivering the food.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 354 and 354A.

Further investigations are underway.

(With agency inputs)

