Zubeen Garg death: Can scuba diving cause a heart attack? What we know

Singer Zubeen Garg, best known for 2006 film Gangster's song Ya Ali, died after a scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday. He was 52. Singer Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday. He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival,(PTI)

The singer, who rose to fame in Assam in the 90s, became a household name nationally with the success of his song, Ya Ali. He was due to perform at the North East Festival in Singapore on Saturday.

North East News reported that the singer was in Singapore, taking part in a scuba diving activity, when he fell into the sea. He was reportedly on a cruise with friends.

He was taken to a hospital but had allegedly suffered a heart attack and passed away at 1:10 PM (IST).

Zubeen Garg’s demise in a scuba diving accident in Singapore has sparked a question: "Can scuba diving cause a heart attack?”

According to the US National Institute of Health (NIH), scuba diving can induce heart attacks in people who already have an underlying heart problem. The reasons for such phenomena are increased pressure from being underwater and physical exertion.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, a cardiac arrest can also be caused by increased ambient pressure, which causes the blood to shift to central circulation from the peripheral, thus overloading the heart.

Individuals who suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity are at a higher risk of a heart attack, both while scuba diving and otherwise.

Another thing that could trigger a heart attack in a person during scuba diving is the “diving reflex.” This phenomenon is triggered by cold water and reduces the heart rate, constricting the blood vessels.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from across the country after Zubeen Garg passed away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and sorrow over the singer's death and said he would always be remembered for his contribution to music. "His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM wrote on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also mourned the loss and said that the state government would soon decide how to give a befitting farewell to Garg.