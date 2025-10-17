Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore Police doesn’t suspect foul play in preliminary probe

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) in an official statement on Friday said that as per preliminary investigations, they do not suspect any foul play behind the death of noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, adding that the probe may take three months or more to conclude. People light candles and pay their respects at a memorial for late singer Zubeen Garg, in Tezpur, Assam. (ANI)

“The SPF is aware of the speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play,” the statement, which is available on SPF’s official site, read.

Garg died in Singapore on September 19 before a concert he was set to perform at. Following his demise, the Assam Police arrested seven individuals, including the late singer’s brother, on charges of murder.

“After about three months, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). A CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, a judicial officer of the courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion,” the SPF said.

The SPF has already submitted its preliminary findings, along with Zubeen’s autopsy report, to the High Commission of India in Singapore on October 1.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate or spread unverified information,” the statement further said.

The Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the SIT is expected to submit its report by the end of November or early December.

On Wednesday, Sarma met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Singapore’s Acting High Commissioner Alice Cheng in New Delhi, and later said a team of Assam Police officers will visit Singapore on October 21 to discuss the case with the SPF.

Five of the arrested persons were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday, while a Kamrup district court on Friday remanded the remaining two to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier on Wednesday, a police convoy transporting the five accused to Baksa District Jail was attacked by around 150 Zubeen fans, resulting in chaos. According to Sarma, the mob pelted stones, injuring several police personnel. Police responded with lathi-charge and fired in the air, injuring two people.

The Assam Police said two individuals were arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident, and several others have been identified. Two more arrests were made on Friday, officials confirmed.