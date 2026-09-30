Zubeen Garg death: Guwahati court gives bail to 2 personal security officers in assets case

A special court in Guwahati on Tuesday granted bail to two personal security officers of late singer Zubeen Garg in a disproportionate assets case. However, they will remain in jail in connection with a separate case related to Garg’s death.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, where he travelled to attend the North East India Festival. (ANI)

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The assets case against Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora was registered by the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell last year over allegations that they possess assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The vigilance authorities later filed separate charge sheets against Baishya and Bora.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg death case: SC directs completion of witnesses’ exam within 2 months

During Tuesday’s hearing, the defence challenged the legality of the arrests and argued that prescribed rules and procedures not been followed.

The bail order, however, applies only to the disproportionate assets case. It does not override the custody orders in the separate case concerning Garg’s death.

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{{^usCountry}} Baishya and Bora were arrested by the Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on October 10, 2025, during the investigation into the death of the late singer. Police had said investigators found ‘unusual transactions’ in their bank accounts. The transactions later became part of the separate vigilance investigation in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baishya and Bora were arrested by the Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on October 10, 2025, during the investigation into the death of the late singer. Police had said investigators found ‘unusual transactions’ in their bank accounts. The transactions later became part of the separate vigilance investigation in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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The two PSOs had also sought bail in the death case in June this year, but their pleas were rejected by the fast-track court.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, where he travelled to attend the North East India Festival.

The Singapore Police classified his death as an accidental drowning, while the Assam Police registered a case and arrested seven people, including the two PSOs.