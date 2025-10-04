Guwahati, Singer Zubeen Garg's wife Garima on Saturday returned the postmortem report of her husband to the police, saying that it is not her "personal document" and the investigators will be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public or not. Zubeen's wife returns postmortem report, says it’s not her personal document

Speaking to reporters after CID Additional SP Moramee Das, who had come to hand her over the report left her residence, Garg also said she had full confidence in the ongoing investigation to unearth the exact circumstances leading to the singer’s death in Singapore.

"I personally thought and took suggestions also. As the investigation is going on, I did not consider the report as my personal document. So, I have returned the same with the investigating officer," she added.

Garg said that she only wants the investigation to take place properly and desires to know the facts as soon as possible.

"I don't know anything about law. Whether making it public will hamper the ongoing probe, I don't know. That is why I have returned the report," she added.

When asked about reports of Garg's band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami's claim before the police that the singer was poisoned, Garima questioned why he was silent for so long.

"If Shekhar had known it, why did he hide it for so long? Anyway, a probe is going on. If anyone has done so, then he must get the strongest possible punishment.

"Why was he pushed to such a level? He loved everyone so much! He only knew how to love people and nothing else. He also taught me only to trust people," she added.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

